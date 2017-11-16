Have questions about new road projects in the Triangle? NCDOT to host meeting tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the next few years, several new construction projects are scheduled for the Raleigh area. Today the North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to provide updates on the new projects.

The meeting will be open-house style and run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at N.C. State’s McKimmon Center located at 1101 Gorman St. in Raleigh.

At the meeting there will be representatives from the City of Raleigh, GoTriangle, and Wake County to answer any questions on current or new city projects.

Below is a list of projects scheduled to start in the next several years:

• I-40 widening between 1-440/U.S. 64 (exit 301) and N.C. 42 (exit 312) in Johnston County

• I-440 interchange improvements at Wake Forest Road

• I-440 new interchange at Ridge Road

• I-440 widening between south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh.

• U.S. 70 converting to a freeway between west of T.W. Alexander Drive and I-540

• U.S. 1 converting to a freeway between I-540 and north of Durant Road

• N.C. 54 and Blue Ridge intersection improvements

• N.C. 540 Triangle Expressway expanding with freeway on a new location in southern and southeast Wake County

• Falls of Neuse Road widening between I-540 and Durant Road

For live traffic updates you can follow @WNCNTRAFFIC and @ErinClanahanCBM on Twitter.