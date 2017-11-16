Johnston County deputy suffers serious arm injury during courthouse incident

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County deputy will undergo surgery after he suffered an arm injury while subduing a woman who was running from the courthouse, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, Anna Belneisha Alston, 18, was scheduled to appear before a judge but officials said her sister, 24-year-old Tyeisha Shavonte Alston, showed up in her place.

When the judge announced an arrest warrant was out for Anna Alston, the sister claimed she wasn’t who she had claimed to be.

The judge then ordered the arrest of Tyeisha Alston.

The sheriff’s office said Tyeisha Alston ran from the courtroom and was attempting to leave the courthouse when she saw her sister and told her to flee, too.

Lt. D. Medlin was stationed at the security checkpoint at the Second Street entrance when Anna Alston ran by.

Medlin, along with a Smithfield police officer, tackled Anna Alston near Second Street.

Medlin fell during the incident and suffered a serious arm injury. Medlin will require surgery to repair the injury, the sheriff’s office said.

Anna Alston was charged with felony assault causing injury to a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, and injury to property.

Tyeisha Alston was charged with identity theft, resisting a public official and simple assault.

The sisters were each given a $80,000 bond.