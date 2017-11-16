Johnston County fire chief accused of stealing $14,000

By Published: Updated:
Kenan Kearney (Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire chief in Johnston County was arrested after authorities said he submitted $14,000 worth of fake invoices, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kenan Kearney, fire chief at Blackmon’s Crossroads, has been charged with five counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

The sheriff’s office said Kearney would submit fraudulent invoices for work on fire equipment at the Blackmon’s Crossroads Fire Department.

Kearney is accused of never doing the work and keeping the money, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s being held under $25,000 secured bond.

