Man dies at hospital after being shot on downtown Durham street, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot at a downtown intersection and died at the hospital.

According to police, officers in the area of Liberty Street and Elizabeth Street heard multiple gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. While investigating near the intersection, officers were told that a gunshot victim had been transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving, police said. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, extension 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.