Man shot, seriously injured in Durham County, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call at the intersection of Denver Avenue and Hoyle Street around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital where he’s being treated for a life-threatening injury. The sheriff’s office said they do not know the man’s current condition.

Authorities said that their preliminary investigation has revealed that the shooting does not appear to be random. No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Durham CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.