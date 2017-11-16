NC officials move to revoke Chemours water-discharge permit, ask SBI to investigate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State environmental officials are moving to revoke the permit that allows chemical company Chemours to discharge wastewater into the Cape Fear River and asking the SBI to investigate an October spill at the plant.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is pulling the permit because the company didn’t report the October spill, which involved a precursor to the chemical GenX.

Officials are suspending the permit as the revocation process unfolds. The suspension will take effect Nov. 30. Formal revocation requires 60 days notice and a public input process.

Provisions already requiring the company to ship water containing GenX out of state of disposal remain in force, officials said.

“It is unacceptable that Chemours has failed to disclose information required by law, information we need in order to protect the public,” said Michael S. Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, in a news release. “We’re taking action to suspend Chemours’ wastewater permit and moving to permanently revoke it because the company has repeatedly failed to follow the law.”

The spill happened Oct. 6, but was only made public a month later, when DEQ officials asked the company about test results showing an increase in GenX at the facility’s wastewater discharge point, the agency said. The permit requires the company to notify the state within 24 hours of such a discharge.