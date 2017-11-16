NC woman charged with hitting, robbing 81-year-old man

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been charged with hitting and robbing an 81-year-old man.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Randy Jones told news outlets 54-year-old Barbara Michelle Small, of Snow Camp, was arrested Tuesday on a probation violation for allegedly hitting the man with a blunt object and stealing items from him.

Jones said the incident happened two weeks ago, and the victim was able to identify Small as the suspect.

Small was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was also served with a probation violation and another unrelated outstanding warrant.

She’s being held on bail set at a total of $150,000. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

