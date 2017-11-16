North Carolina FC leaves NASL, joins USL effective immediately

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina FC announced (NCFC) Thursday that they’ll be leaving the North American Soccer League (NASL) and joining the United Soccer League (USL), effective immediately.

The team said in a press release that the move “ensures that NCFC will continue to play at the highest level possible” and that the “league that has a proven relationship with Major League Soccer and has experienced impressive growth in North America.”

The club submitted a bid to join Major League Soccer (MLS) on Jan. 31 and hosted MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott downtown on July 19 as part of the club’s effort to boost the city’s chances of getting one of the four open spots to join the league in the next few years.

“We are excited to be joining the USL effective immediately,” said NCFC owner Steve Malik. “The USL has seen tremendous growth, not only in new markets and franchises, but in the quality of play and fan awareness. We look forward to contributing to that growth in years to come.”

Moving to the USL will “renew regional rivalries with Charlotte, Charleston and Richmond,” officials said.

“We look forward to renewing rivalries with the Independence, Battery, and Kickers,” said North Carolina Football Club President and GM Curt Johnson. “Over the coming weeks we will engage their leadership and solicit feedback from fans to reinforce these rivalries in a way that is meaningful and exciting for soccer fans in Virginia and the Carolinas.”

The club will join four other teams from Atlanta, Fresno, California, Las Vegas and Nashville, Tennessee for the 2018 season. Birmingham, Alabama, Austin, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee will also join the league in 2019.

The USL will have more than 30 teams, divided into two conferences for the 2018 season. NCFC will be in the Eastern Conference.

“Today we are thrilled to announce the addition of another successful club to the USL,” said USL Chief Executive Officer Alec Papadakis.