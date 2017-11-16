Residents worry about foot access to new Dix Park across Western Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was standing room only Thursday night at the city of Raleigh’s first public meeting to discuss the master plan for Dorthea Dix Park.

One of the major concerns for people who live in Dorthea Dix’s backyard is crossing the street safely to get to the park.

“Someone’s GOING get hit,” said Boylan Heights, Matt Daniels. “I mean, it is the easiest way to get into the park from our neighborhood.”

A few months ago, CBS North Carolina told you about the close calls between cars and pedestrians at the South Boylan Avenue and Western Boulevard intersection.

“The pedestrian connections are difficult right,” said Matthew Urbanski, Landscape Architect for Michael Van Valkenburgh. “Now that made sense when there was a whole slew of people every morning trying to get down to the hospital, and they might drive through this nice neighborhood, get 2,000 cars in an hour or whatever it might be. Now we have a different situation. We’re making a park and really this neighborhood is going to want to walk to the park easily.”

Architects plan on putting a traditional traffic light at that intersection. Right now, there is only a light at the cross walk. Dorthea Dix Park Project Director Kate Pearce says the city also plans to build pedestrian bridges over Western Boulevard.

“We secured some property to connect Pullen Park over Western Boulevardd to Dix Park to make that some sort of land or pedestrian bridge so we can get people safely across and not play Frogger across Western,” she said.

Pearce says the city won’t complete the master plan for two years, and then the first phase of work will take place over the following seven years.

“It’s not going to get done fast enough,” said Boylan Heights resident Caitlin Ward. “I mean everyone we’ve spoken with about the park says this is a five-, 10-, 20-, 50-year plan for the park, and I think the problems the intersection is having need to be addressed now.”

Pearce says it is possible that some of the critical parts of the project could get done sooner. After the August story, city and state officials did meet and acknowledge that particular intersection is a problem. There are several other intersections along Western Boulevard that people are also concerned about, and architects say they also plan on coming up with solutions for those as they develop the park’s master plan.