I-40 WB/I-85 SB in Orange County reopens after tractor-trailer crash

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer crash closed Interstate 40 west/Interstate 85 south near exit 157 all the way to exit 154 on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Another crash involving a tractor-trailer was also reported near exit 155, Orange County officials said. The first crash was called in around 2:45 a.m.

Both crashes resulted in injuries, but it’s unclear at this time the severity of those injuries. A third crash at a nearby weigh station was reported around 6 a.m., but no injuries resulted from that crash.

The road reopened around 6:25 a.m. but the NCDOT is still recommending that drivers in the area use a detour. Motorists should take exit 160 (Mount Willing Road) and follow that road to U.S. Route 70 west. Drivers should then turn on U.S.-70 west and follow it to N.C. Highway 119 south and follow it to re-access I-85 near exit 153.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.