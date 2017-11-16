Transportation officials plan $1B in projects for Raleigh area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the next few years, several new construction projects costing more than $1 billion are scheduled for the Raleigh area.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation held a public meeting at NC State’s McKimmon Center to provide updates on the projects after hearing concerns from people who didn’t learn about plans in their neighborhoods until years after discussions began.

“We got no notice until way in the late stages,” said Mary Jane Marchant, who lives along Falls of Neuse Road. The state is in the process of designing plans to widen the road north of I-540 to Durant Road.

Neighbors are concerned widening the road won’t solve the issue of traffic being backed up to enter 540.

“Widening the road is going to cause more traffic, which is going to be a bigger parking lot trying to get onto 540,” said Randy Overton.

At the meeting, there were representatives from the City of Raleigh, GoTriangle, and Wake County to answer any questions on current or new city projects.

“We frequently hear from the public that they didn’t know about something. But, for us, the projects we’re working on are not brand new,” said Joey Hopkins, division engineer for the NCDOT. “We want to hear from the public, but we want to hear from them in a timely manner, not when it’s too late.”

Below is a list of projects scheduled to start in the next several years:

I-40 widening between 1-440/U.S. 64 (exit 301) and N.C. 42 (exit 312) in Johnston County

I-440 interchange improvements at Wake Forest Road

I-440 new interchange at Ridge Road

I-440 widening between south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh.

U.S. 70 converting to a freeway between a point west of T.W. Alexander Drive and I-540

U.S. 1 converting to a freeway between I-540 and north of Durant Road

N.C. 54 and Blue Ridge intersection improvements

N.C. 540 Triangle Expressway expanding with a freeway at a new location in southern and southeast Wake County

Falls of Neuse Road widening between I-540 and Durant Road

The projects to widen I-40 and the Beltline are both scheduled to begin in the middle of 2018.

To view more information on the status of the projects, click here.