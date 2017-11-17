18-year-old NC girl charged with 3 armed robberies at Lumberton dollar stores

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lumberton teen has been arrested and charged in connection with three armed robberies at dollar stores across the city earlier this month — including two that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Tyra Watson, 18, was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony larceny for stealing a vehicle.

Watson is accused of committing the following three robberies while armed with a handgun:

The most recent robbery happened at 12:04 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Family Dollar at 1305 East 5th St. in Lumberton.

Less than 20 minutes earlier and about 4.5 miles away, at 11:46 a.m., the Dollar General at 925 Canton Road was robbed, police said.

The first robbery happened Nov. 2 at 6:52 p.m. at another Family Dollar at 1719 Roberts Ave.

Police said the felony larceny charge was for an unrelated incident.