3rd Durham teen arrested in connection with McDonald’s broad-daylight drive-by

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A third Durham teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting of another teen at a Durham McDonald’s on Halloween.

PREVIOUS STORY: Durham McDonald’s worker hit in drive-by shooting, police say

Ishmael McFarland, Derran McClain, and Isaiah Hargro, all 16 years old and from Durham, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a handgun by a minor, malicious assault in secret, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

The teens are accused of shooting an 18-year-old around 4:50 p.m. at the McDonald’s in the 3800 block of South Roxboro Street. According to police, the teen restaurant worker was standing outside the McDonald’s when a car drove by and shots were fired from the car.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

McFarland was arrested on Nov. 9, Hargro was arrested on Wednesday and McClain was arrested Thursday.

Hargro is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $2 million bond. McClain was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $1.5 million bond. No bond information is available for McFarland.