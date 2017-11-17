5-year-old’s NC death investigated as homicide

Published:

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) — Pender County authorities said Friday that a 5-year-old child died this week after possibly being assaulted.

According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, medical staff at Pender Memorial Hospital contacted the sheriff’s office at 6 a.m. on Monday regarding a female child in the emergency room.

She was in critical condition with injuries consistent with an assault.

She died as a result of those injuries on Wednesday.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was released.

