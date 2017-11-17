Alabama fan shoots Auburn fan over football rivalry, police say

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile, Alabama, police say an argument over college football led an Alabama fan to shoot an Auburn fan outside a motel in Mobile on Monday.

Police have arrested 28-year-old Rodney Alexander. He is charged with assault second degree, police say.

Police say the two men were arguing outside the Extenda Suites Mobile location on the I-65 Service Road South around 7:23 p.m. The argument was over which team was better in the Iron Bowl rivalry, Alabama or Auburn.

The argument escalated, with the Alabama fan pulling out a firearm and shooting the Auburn fan in the thigh, police said. The Alabama fan then fled.

The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately apparent.

Alabama and Auburn are days away from the 2017 Iron Bowl, with both teams competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.