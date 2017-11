RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Red Springs Police Department was searching for a missing child, 21-month-old Colvin W. Zavier, according to an Amber Alert issued late Friday night.

Zavier was last seen at Westgate Terrace Apartment 19E in Red Springs in Robeson County.

The alert was issued just before 11 p.m. and was canceled around 11:35 p.m.

Officials did not say if Zavier was found.