Chemours’ Fayetteville plant leaked chemicals into the air this week, NC officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville chemical plant that has been at the center of a chemical spill controversy is now being investigated for an air emission leak, state officials said Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is trying to determine if a 13-hour air leak from the Chemours plant on Tuesday “constitutes a violation of the company’s air permit,” officials said in a news release.

On Thursday, state officials moved to revoke Chemours’ permit because officials said the company failed to comply with its permit and failed to report an unrelated spill that occurred in October.

Authorities said company officials reported the recent air leak Wednesday and said the leak happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The leak happened in the vinyl ether manufacturing area and lasted about 13 hours before the company stopped the leak, the company told state officials.

The leak came from a condensation tower on the company’s Fayetteville Works property, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said in the news release.

Chemours was able to isolate the equipment and repair a valve they believe to be the source of the leak, which company officials said was 55 pounds of hexafluoropropylene oxide and 70 pounds of HFPO dimer acid fluoride.

The DEQ is continuing to monitor air quality emissions as part of its investigation.

DEQ said Thursday it is moving to revoke Chemours’ permit to discharge wastewater from operations at its Fayetteville plant into a neighboring river.

Regulators say the discharge ban could come in 60 days because the company failed to report a spill last month of a precursor of the chemical GenX.

The agency said this week it was considering fining the Wilmington, Delaware-based company for failing to report the spill.