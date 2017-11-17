Cool Friday, mild Saturday before cold front brings rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was mild Thursday afternoon, but some cooler air will be around on Friday.

That mild air will be back on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 60s in advance of our next weather maker Saturday night. A cold front will move through the state Saturday night and with it will be our only chance for showers over the weekend. The timing on any showers will be from late Saturday evening to dawn on Sunday morning.

Before the front, the Raleigh Christmas Parade will be dry and pleasant. During the morning hours, temperatures will rise from the lower 40s all the way to the lower 60s by lunch time. It will be breezy on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

By Sunday morning, the cold front should be moving to our east and clearing skies will move in for Sunday. It will be chillier again behind that front with highs struggling on Sunday to get in the middle 50s.

It will be sunny on Monday but chilly. Lows will start around freezing and highs will only reach the lower to middle 50s.

Slightly milder air will be around on Tuesday in advance of a dry cold front that will move through Tuesday night. Behind that front it will be a bit chillier by Thanksgiving. Highs will drop back to the middle 50s on Thanksgiving, but it will be dry for the holiday.

Today will be sunny and cooler. The high will be near 60. Winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. The overnight low will be 38. Winds will be light out of the south.

Saturday will be partly sunny, mild and breezy. The high will be 68; winds will be southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday Night will be mostly cloudy with showers likely. The overnight low will be 48. Winds will be southwest then west 10 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Sunday will be clearing and chillier. The high will be 55, winds will be northwest 8 to 15 mph.

Monday will be sunny. The high will be 54, after a morning low of 31.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be near 60, after a morning low of 34.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 40.

Thanksgiving will be partly sunny and cool. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 38.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.

