Dad left baby and toddler in SUV while in strip club, police say

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP/CNN Newsource) – Authorities say a Florida man left a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child in the backseat of an SUV while he was inside a strip club.

Lee County jail records show that Fort Myers police arrested 23-year-old Willie Lee Jordan Jr. shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 10 and charged him with two counts of child neglect.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Jordan told police he was inside the strip club for a matter of minutes, but Scarlett’s General Manager Christopher Mays told WBBH-TV he was inside for at least 30 minutes.

“He was in there for about 30 to 40 minutes,” Mays said.

A customer heard the infant crying and helped the older child unlock the SUV with the help of staff.

Police say the baby was found upside down.

“Three-month-old boy who (was) not strapped in the car seat (was) upside-down. (His) head is where it’s butt should be. Feet up in the air,” Mays said.

The TV station also reported that the two children were Jordan’s.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

It’s unclear if Jordan has a lawyer.