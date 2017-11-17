Deputies: Woman finds 2,076 child porn images on thumb drive in husband’s dresser

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested after investigators say his wife discovered a thumb drive with more than 2,076 images of child porn in his dresser drawer.

Charles Gilbert Parsons, 48, was charged with 40 counts of possession of child porn.

Detectives say Parson’s wife, Yulia called the sheriff’s office on Nov. 13 after discovering the thumb drive in her husband’s dresser drawer.

Yulia Parsons told detectives that she started looking around the house for anything that could explain her husband’s suspicious behavior. She said her husband had been hiding his cell phone from her and he was very protective of his online activity.

She said she opened the contents of the thumb drive and saw numerous images of what she believed to be child pornography.

Yulia described the images as those of children that looked to be ages 6-8 engaging in sexual activity.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and say they found 2,076 still images on a thumb drive and 40 videos. All videos and images were found to be child porn.

Detectives submitted 898 of the files to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the agency identified 162 known victims of child pornography and recognized 629 victims of child pornography.

NECMEC said that 196 files showed victims who were not recognized from previously known child pornography.

The investigation continues.