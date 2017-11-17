I-40 east reopens after crash near Gorman St. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Gorman Street in Raleigh were for about an hour Friday night after a crash, officials said.

The wreck happened around 8:50 p.m. near mile marker 295, which is Gorman Street, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The road reopened around 9:50 p.m.

The wreck happened after the North Carolina State Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle in a traffic stop, a trooper said. A passing motorcyclist was distracted by the traffic stop and slammed into the back of another car, officials said.

Officials said Raleigh police are investigating the crash.