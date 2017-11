STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A plane lost its engine on take-off and ran off a runway at Statesville Airport Friday afternoon, a source told WBTV.

The two-engine plane tore off all its landing gear when the incident took place.

A large wrecker was brought in to pick the plane up and put it into a hangar.

There were apparently no injuries.

No further information has been released.

