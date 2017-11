GOLDSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Several fire crews have responded to fire at a lumber yard in Chatham County on Friday night, officials said.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. at Goldston Lumber Company, according to Chatham County officials.

The blaze on South Main Street was still underway as of 8 p.m., authorities said.

No other buildings are involved in the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Four fire departments are responding to the blaze.