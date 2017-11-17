Fort Bragg sees number of reported sexual assaults grow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Department of Defense released data that showed the number of non-domestic sexual assault reports managed or received by Sexual Assault Response Coordinators.

Five North Carolina military installations are listed among the dozens that show data ranging from 2013 through 2016.

Read the full DoD report

The Department of Defense uses the term “sexual assault” when referring to penetrating crimes, sexual contact crimes and attempted sexual assault.

In 2013 at Fort Bragg, a total of 89 reports were received. That number grew to 100 in 2014, 114 in 2015 and then 146 in 2016.

Camp Lejeune had 151 total reports in 2013.

In 2014, Lejeune’s number dropped slightly to 150 before ballooning to 164 in 2015 and then 169 in 2016.

Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point’s data shows 49 reports in 2013 and then 44 in 2014. Cherry Point had 49 total reports in 2015 before that number dropped to 27 in 2016.

The Marine Corp Air Station New River had 16 total reports in 2013, 32 in 2014, 27 in 2015 and 32 in 2016.

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base had the fewest total reports of the North Carolina installations.

Seymour Johnson had 14 total reports in 2013.

In 2014, Seymour Johnson had 16 total before it dropped to 13 in 2015 and 2016.