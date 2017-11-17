Harnett County Animal Shelter at capacity, will have to euthanize animals soon

Related Coverage Harnett County Animal Shelter making changes after 59 cats euthanized

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Animal Shelter is at capacity will need to euthanized if the animals aren’t adopted soon, according to Harnett County officials.

The shelter is at capacity for dogs and is at near-capacity for cats, which “is preventing Harnett County Animal Services from addressing the backlog of service requests in the county until there is space,” officials said.

The dogs and cats currently in the shelter need to be adopted as soon as possible in order to avoid having to start euthanizing the animals to clear space.

Animal Services will waive the $30 adoption fees for the public through Nov. 21 in order to get as many of the animals adopted, county officials said.

