Holly Springs woman facing human trafficking, prostitution charges

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs woman has been arrested on human trafficking and prostitution charges, according to a Wake County Magistrate’s Order obtained by CBS North Carolina.

Ri-Ping Lan, 42, of the 100 block of Palmdale Court, is charged with one felony count of human trafficking adult victim and one felony count of promote prostitution – profits. She was arrested at 4021 Village Park Drive by Knightdale police on Thursday. That address belongs to a tanning salon named Tan U.

Lan is accused of causing a person to be held “in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.”

Knightdale police told CBS North Carolina that they would be releasing a statement on her arrest later Friday.

Lan is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.