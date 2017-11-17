Judge denies bond for woman accused of killing father

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman accused of killing her father in South Carolina has been denied bond.

A judge made the decision at a Friday morning bond hearing. It was Brittany Simpson’s second attempt to get bond.

Brittany Simpson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime in the May death of 65-year-old Robert Simpson.

Police say Brittany Simpson shot and killed her father in his bedroom in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood.

Court documents say Simpson told detectives she tried to hide the murder weapon in Hobcaw Creek.

Simpson was spotted in surveillance footage at the I’On Club after the murder, according to documents.

Divers checked around the end of the club’s dock and found a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun and the clothes Simpson had been wearing in a backpack weighed down with a 3-pound dumbbell, according to documents.

According to court documents, Simpson admitted to the shooting while being questioned by Mt. Pleasant police.

Simpson attempted to blame an intruder for the crime, according to a recording of the 9-11 call obtained by WCBD. Court documents show Simpson had been evicted and was not allowed to stay at her parents’ house.

At Simpson’s initial bond hearing, a judge set bond at $200,000 for the possession of a firearm charge. Bond was denied for the murder charge.