Morrisville man pleads guilty to striking, seriously injuring Cary cyclist

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver accused of striking and seriously injuring a Town of Cary official as she was riding a bicycle in October 2016 has pleaded guilty.

Christopher Moore of Morrisville entered the plea Friday morning.

EARLIER: Morrisville man arrested for 18th time, charged with seriously injuring 2 cyclists

Laura “Lori” Cove of Raleigh was left with a severe traumatic brain injury when she and another cyclist were struck near Cary’s Bond Park. Cove was the Town of Cary’s transportation director.

Authorities said that four cyclists were riding together when an SUV traveling the same direction ran over two of the riders.

In a 911 call, a caller told a dispatcher that they saw a man with a bike in his windshield.

“A guy just came in my neighborhood with a bicycle stuck to his windshield,” the caller said.

The dispatcher asks if the bicycle was stuck on the vehicle.

“Yeah, and now it’s stuck at the bottom of our cul-de-sac. And he threw it out and I said, ‘Is everything okay?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And then took off,” the caller responded.

When Moore was arrested on two charges of felony hit-and-run, records showed it was his 18th arrest. Prosecutors said in court that after his arrest he denied any involvement in the incident.

Because Moore is a habitual felon, he faces a potential maximum of 38 years in prison.