Morrisville man pleads guilty to striking, seriously injuring Cary cyclist

By Published: Updated:
(Beairshelle Edme/CBS North Carolina)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver accused of striking and seriously injuring a Town of Cary official as she was riding a bicycle in October 2016 has pleaded guilty.

Christopher Moore of Morrisville entered the plea Friday morning.

EARLIER: Morrisville man arrested for 18th time, charged with seriously injuring 2 cyclists

Laura “Lori” Cove of Raleigh was left with a severe traumatic brain injury when she and another cyclist were struck near Cary’s Bond Park. Cove was the Town of Cary’s transportation director.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Authorities said that four cyclists were riding together when an SUV traveling the same direction ran over two of the riders.

In a 911 call, a caller told a dispatcher that they saw a man with a bike in his windshield.

“A guy just came in my neighborhood with a bicycle stuck to his windshield,” the caller said.

The dispatcher asks if the bicycle was stuck on the vehicle.

“Yeah, and now it’s stuck at the bottom of our cul-de-sac. And he threw it out and I said, ‘Is everything okay?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And then took off,” the caller responded.

When Moore was arrested on two charges of felony hit-and-run, records showed it was his 18th arrest. Prosecutors said in court that after his arrest he denied any involvement in the incident.

Because Moore is a habitual felon, he faces a potential maximum of 38 years in prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s