NCSU Democratic Socialists hosting free brake light replacement clinic Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State University student group will be hosting a free brake light replacement clinic on Nov. 19.

The school’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), along with the North Carolina Piedmont chapter of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), will be replacing broken brake lights for Triangle residents for free as part of the clinic.

According to the group’s press release, the clinic “aims to prevent unnecessary police stops, expensive tickets and fines, and possible court appearances, to benefit the greater community.”

N.C. State YDSA says that “reducing the opportunity for police stops that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations” helps the organization work toward their “vision of a more just, humane, and free society.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mission Valley 66 gas station, located at 2709 Western Blvd. in Raleigh.