North Carolina high school football scores — 2nd round of playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look scores from the second round of playoffs among high school football teams from around North Carolina.

Charlotte Latin 33, Charlotte Country Day 0

Class 1A East – Second Round

North Duplin 35, Chocowinity Southside 6

Pamlico County 53, Columbia 8

Plymouth 36, South Robeson 14

Class 1A West – Second Round

Cherokee 58, Monroe Union Academy 35

Mitchell County 67, Davidson Community School 21

Mooresboro Jefferson 55, Elkin 34

Robbinsville 46, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 34

Class 1AA East – Second Round

Edenton Holmes 42, Manteo 13

Salemburg Lakewood 33, East Carteret 27

Tarboro 56, Durham Riverside 7

West Montgomery 45, Granville Central 0

Class 1AA West – Second Round

Bessemer City 26, Swain County 21

East Surry 49, East Wilkes 36

Mt. Airy 42, Polk County 20

Murphy 49, North Stanly 35

Class 2A East – Second Round

East Bladen 68, Greene Central 28

Elizabeth City Northeastern 35, Clinton 0

Southwest Onslow 63, SouthWest Edgecombe 28

Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Wilson Beddingfield 0

Class 2A West – Second Round

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 52, Whiteville 44

Hendersonville 56, Red Springs 14

Reidsville 39, East Montgomery 17

South Columbus 47, Lincolnton 14

Class 2AA East – Second Round

East Duplin 49, West Stokes 14

North Davidson 17, Thomasville Ledford 10

Randleman 57, Nash Central 19

South Granville 50, West Craven 12

Class 2AA West – Second Round

Franklin 14, Canton Pisgah 7

Lenoir Hibriten 35, Morganton Patton 0

Mt. Pleasant 28, Newton Foard 14

Shelby 33, Belmont South Point 23

Class 3A East – Second Round

Havelock 56, Fayetteville Smith 7

Jacksonville 42, Fayetteville Sanford 41

Southern Nash 62, Eastern Alamance 20

Western Alamance 45, Wilson Fike 14

Class 3A West – Second Round

Charlotte Catholic 42, Belmont Cramer 7

Concord Robinson 24, Shelby Crest 21

Kings Mountain 53, Rockingham County 7

Weddington 31, Gastonia Huss 13

Class 3AA East – Second Round

Cape Fear 24, Lee County 7

Clayton 40, Clayton Cleveland 35

Eastern Guilford 44, Greenville Conley 29

Wilmington New Hanover 38, Greensboro Dudley 21

Class 3AA West – Second Round

Asheville Reynolds 21, Southwest Guilford 7

Monroe Sun Valley 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14

South Iredell 41, Kannapolis Brown 21

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Watauga County 14

Class 4A East – Second Round

Scotland 63, Fayetteville Seventy-First 26

South Central Pitt 64, Knightdale 36

Wake Forest Heritage 34, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 6

Wilmington Hoggard 63, Hope Mills South View 20

Class 4A West – Second Round

Charlotte Harding 17, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10

Charlotte Vance 21, Kernersville Glenn 14

East Forsyth 23, West Mecklenburg 20

Hickory Ridge 56, South Caldwell 20

Class 4AA East – Second Round

Garner 31, Southern Pines Pinecrest 21

Morrisville Green Hope 42, Raleigh Leesville Road 23

Raleigh Sanderson 40, Apex Middle Creek 20

Wake Forest 51, Raleigh Millbrook 13

Class 4AA West – Second Round

Charlotte Mallard Creek 41, North Mecklenburg 33

Charlotte Myers Park 28, Matthews Butler 24

Cornelius Hough 34, West Forsyth 13

Greensboro Page 41, Charlotte Providence 16

