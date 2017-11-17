North Carolina high school football scores — 2nd round of playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look scores from the second round of playoffs among high school football teams from around North Carolina.
Charlotte Latin 33, Charlotte Country Day 0
Class 1A East – Second Round
North Duplin 35, Chocowinity Southside 6
Pamlico County 53, Columbia 8
Plymouth 36, South Robeson 14
Class 1A West – Second Round
Cherokee 58, Monroe Union Academy 35
Mitchell County 67, Davidson Community School 21
Mooresboro Jefferson 55, Elkin 34
Robbinsville 46, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 34
Class 1AA East – Second Round
Edenton Holmes 42, Manteo 13
Salemburg Lakewood 33, East Carteret 27
Tarboro 56, Durham Riverside 7
West Montgomery 45, Granville Central 0
Class 1AA West – Second Round
Bessemer City 26, Swain County 21
East Surry 49, East Wilkes 36
Mt. Airy 42, Polk County 20
Murphy 49, North Stanly 35
Class 2A East – Second Round
East Bladen 68, Greene Central 28
Elizabeth City Northeastern 35, Clinton 0
Southwest Onslow 63, SouthWest Edgecombe 28
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Wilson Beddingfield 0
Class 2A West – Second Round
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 52, Whiteville 44
Hendersonville 56, Red Springs 14
Reidsville 39, East Montgomery 17
South Columbus 47, Lincolnton 14
Class 2AA East – Second Round
East Duplin 49, West Stokes 14
North Davidson 17, Thomasville Ledford 10
Randleman 57, Nash Central 19
South Granville 50, West Craven 12
Class 2AA West – Second Round
Franklin 14, Canton Pisgah 7
Lenoir Hibriten 35, Morganton Patton 0
Mt. Pleasant 28, Newton Foard 14
Shelby 33, Belmont South Point 23
Class 3A East – Second Round
Havelock 56, Fayetteville Smith 7
Jacksonville 42, Fayetteville Sanford 41
Southern Nash 62, Eastern Alamance 20
Western Alamance 45, Wilson Fike 14
Class 3A West – Second Round
Charlotte Catholic 42, Belmont Cramer 7
Concord Robinson 24, Shelby Crest 21
Kings Mountain 53, Rockingham County 7
Weddington 31, Gastonia Huss 13
Class 3AA East – Second Round
Cape Fear 24, Lee County 7
Clayton 40, Clayton Cleveland 35
Eastern Guilford 44, Greenville Conley 29
Wilmington New Hanover 38, Greensboro Dudley 21
Class 3AA West – Second Round
Asheville Reynolds 21, Southwest Guilford 7
Monroe Sun Valley 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14
South Iredell 41, Kannapolis Brown 21
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Watauga County 14
Class 4A East – Second Round
Scotland 63, Fayetteville Seventy-First 26
South Central Pitt 64, Knightdale 36
Wake Forest Heritage 34, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 6
Wilmington Hoggard 63, Hope Mills South View 20
Class 4A West – Second Round
Charlotte Harding 17, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10
Charlotte Vance 21, Kernersville Glenn 14
East Forsyth 23, West Mecklenburg 20
Hickory Ridge 56, South Caldwell 20
Class 4AA East – Second Round
Garner 31, Southern Pines Pinecrest 21
Morrisville Green Hope 42, Raleigh Leesville Road 23
Raleigh Sanderson 40, Apex Middle Creek 20
Wake Forest 51, Raleigh Millbrook 13
Class 4AA West – Second Round
Charlotte Mallard Creek 41, North Mecklenburg 33
Charlotte Myers Park 28, Matthews Butler 24
Cornelius Hough 34, West Forsyth 13
Greensboro Page 41, Charlotte Providence 16
