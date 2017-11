FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead following a house fire on Oliver’s Grove Road in Four Oaks early Friday, officials said.

Firefighters from the Elevation Fire Department responded to the mobile home fire at 5 a.m.

Fire officials said the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

One person was killed in the fire but the victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Members of the Benson Fire Department assisted with the the call.