Orange County felon nabbed on drug charges, 2 women also arrested, deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a convicted a felon, were arrested in Orange County when authorities searched a home earlier this week, deputies said.

The incident happened Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of Lancaster Road in Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Lee Purcell, 63, of Lancaster Road was the “target of the investigation” and is facing several charges, deputies said.

Purcell was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, two women at the home were arrested on other charges, deputies said.

Ruby Jana Hitefield, 41, was arrested for an order for arrest out of Alamance County for failure to appear on trespassing and misdemeanor larceny charges.

Kelli Talbert Isley, 35, was arrested on misdemeanor possession of Schedule II controlled substance charges along with an order for arrest out of Alamance County for failure to appear on driving while license revoked and no insurance charges.

Purcell was held in the Orange County Detention Center under a $5000 secured bond. Isley and Hitefield were each held in the Orange County Detention Center under a $350 secured bond.