Raleigh Christmas parade set for Saturday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s annual Christmas parade kicks off at 9:40 Saturday morning and organizers had already started setting up the stage on Fayetteville Street on Friday.

It will be busy downtown Saturday morning so make sure you allow time to find a parking spot on the street or in one of the garages.

The parade starts on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary’s Street.

The whole route is more than a mile and the parade will last about two and a half hours.

Traffic will probably be a bit of a challenge, as several streets downtown be closing at 6 a.m. and will stay shut down until about 2 in the afternoon Saturday.

Hillsborough Street from West Morgan Street to St. Mary’s Street and St. Mary Street from College Place to W. Morgan Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 pm.

Hillsborough Street from St. Mary Street to Salisbury Street and all cross-streets one block in each direction along with W Hargett Street from McDowell to Wilmington Street, and Fayetteville St from Hargett Street to Lenoir Street and all cross-streets will close at 7 a.m. until no later than 2 p.m.