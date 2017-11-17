Man says items missing from crashed car after it was towed in Rolesville

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After A.J. Schmalzried and his children survived a car crash, he claims he’s become a victim a second time.

Taking a look at his Mercedes-Benz C350, it’s easy to get a clear idea of the severity of his crash.

“I was out. I was knocked out until someone came over and woke me up,” he recalls.

With Schmalzried’s children in the backseat, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says another driver crossed the center line and hit him on Creedmoor Road near the intersection with Norwood Road in Wake County.

According to the crash report, the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Schmalzried, of Granville County, says he had a concussion, while his son is still recovering from compression fractures in his spine. His infant daughter wasn’t hurt.

“I’m doing better, still foggy and trying to think of words. It’s making me kind of stutter a little,” he said.

He went to the hospital, while his car was towed to Expert Auto Service on South Main Street in Rolesville.

After getting out of the hospital, Schmalzried went to Rolesville on Oct. 31 only to find some of his things missing, including: two phone chargers, a converter, a hat and keys to a vintage car.

According to the police report he filed that day, the missing items were valued around $290.

Schmalzried claims the auto shop’s owner, Michael Khalil, told him, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Go ask the officers or the firefighters. Maybe they took your stuff. I don’t know who took your stuff.”

Schmalzried also took pictures of the car. He wanted to salvage as much of the car as he could by selling the parts.

While much of the car was damaged in the crash, the pictures show some parts of it, such as the rear of the car, were still intact.

Schmalzried’s girlfriend Jessika Meyer recorded a video Thursday as a tow truck driver brought the car back to their home.

Now, there’s more damage to it, including to the rear bumper, which is hanging off the car, Schmalzried said.

Meyer pointed out there were parts of other people’s cars left inside their car.

CBS North Carolina went to the company to talk to the owner. All Khalil would say is, “Let the police investigate that.”

His company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. However, it is not a BBB-accredited business.

Alyssa Gutierrez, a spokeswoman for the BBB of Eastern North Carolina, explained that accredited businesses are members of the BBB that adhere to standards set by the organization, such as responsiveness to customers’ complaints.

Schmalzried said he saved for years to get his car, which cost over $40,000.

He said, “I had enough money up to go buy this thing. I got it. I loved it.”

Meyer added, “This is the only new car we’ve ever had. This is the only nice car we’ve ever had.”

They say the insurance company of the other driver involved in the crash is offering them enough to pay off what they still owe on the car, but after that they can’t afford to replace it or buy another one.

CBS North Carolina contacted Rolesville police, who are investigating the case. They haven’t filed charges.