Rolesville Middle now the 10th Wake County school to have food pantry



ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — While Wake County may be one of the wealthiest counties in the state, thousands of children still go hungry each day.

Starting Friday, students in Rolesville will have easier access to food in their community.

”The bottom line of the pantry is to support our families,” said Tad Sherman, principal at Rolesville Middle School.

Rolesville Middle now has the 10th food pantry that Wake County is supporting in its schools.

“Regardless of the community you’re in, you’re always going to have families in need,” Sherman told CBS North Carolina.

But while it’s located inside Rolesville Middle, the reach is even greater.

“This food pantry is open to all students and their parents in Wake County,” said Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles.

County commissioners said they look at several aspects when picking a new location, including that at least 50-percent of the students are on free or reduced lunches.

“Our geographic location and being able to reach families and folks that may have a greater need that are nearby,” Sherman said of the reasoning behind putting the pantry at RMS.

This pantry will provide fruits, veggies, meat, plus canned goods, and no one will be told how much they can take.

“When these families come in, we want to preserve their dignity,” Sherman said. “It is very close to our main entrance and that’s why. We don’t want to draw any attention to that need.”

While the first food pantry cost about $4,000 they expect them to eventually all be self-sufficient, thanks to donations.

The pantry inside the year-round school will be open on Wednesday 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and then on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.