SC man accused of setting wife on fire arrested in New York

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The man who Florence County deputies say poured gasoline on his wife and then set her on fire has been captured in New York.

According to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been looking for 32-year-old Charles Durell Nethercutt, of Florence, for nearly two months. A warrant for attempted murder was issued for Nethercutt after authorities say he tried to kill his wife. Deputies say Nethercutt poured gasoline on his wife and set her on fire on Sept. 19.

The report states that deputies were called to the home on Longfellow Drive and found the victim being treated for severe burns to her arms, torso, legs and feet. At the time, the victim was conscious and alert and was able to tell investigators that her husband accused her of cheating on him before he doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire.

The incident report also says the suspect left before officials arrived and took the couple’s 1-year-old child with him. Nunn confirmed that the child was no longer with the suspect, but would not release where the baby was.

Warrants for Nethercutt state that his wife was taken to an out-of-state burn center to be treated for her injuries.

Nethercutt was arrested in Yonkers, New York, and booked into the Westchester County Jail Wednesday, according to online booking records.

Nunn says the sheriff’s office worked closely with the U.S. Marshals service and other law enforcement until Nethercutt was caught. Nethercutt is expected to be extradited “shortly,” but no definite time line was available.