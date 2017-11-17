Thanksgiving meal cheapest in 5 years, according to new survey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average cost of a Thanksgiving Day dinner in the United States is the lowest it’s been in five years, according to a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).

The group’s 32nd annual survey states the average cost for a family of 10 in 2017 is $49.12, which is a 75-cent decrease from 2016’s average of $49.87.

The survey included a shopping list of “turkey, bread stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk.” The list took into account serving quantities for a family of 10 with “plenty of leftovers.”

A 16-pound turkey, according to the survey, is $22.38 this year. That averages out to about $1.40 per pound. That’s about 36 cents cheaper for a whole turkey than in 2016.

“For the second consecutive year, the overall cost of Thanksgiving dinner has declined,” AFBF Director of Market Intelligence Dr. John Newton said. “The cost of the dinner is the lowest since 2013 and second-lowest since 2011. Even as America’s family farmers and ranchers continue to face economic challenges, they remain committed to providing a safe, abundant and affordable food supply for consumers at Thanksgiving and throughout the year.”

Other foods that have decreased in price, according to the report, include milk, rolls, pie shells, sweet potatoes, peas, and other ingredients necessary to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.

However, the survey noted that some items, such as whipped cream, bread stuffing, cranberries and veggie trays, did increase in price from 2016 to 2017.

