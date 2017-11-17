Vandals cause ‘thousands of dollars’ in damage at Wake Forest park, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Wake Forest are looking for the vehicle and people involved in overnight vandalism at E. Carroll Joyner Park.

Late Thursday night, someone drove a vehicle through the park, leaving deep tire tracks in the turf, Wake Forest officials said in a news release.

On Friday, officials discovered the damage, which includes damaged turf in several areas of the park.

“Our park maintenance staff take great pride in maintaining all our parks, so this malicious act will not be taken lightly,” said Ruben Wall, Wake Forest parks, recreation, and cultural resources director.

Officials said Wake Forest will likely spend thousands of dollars to repair the damaged turf.

Some of the affected areas may have to be closed while repairs are made. Friday afternoon, officials released several photos of the damaged turf.

Anyone with information concerning the vandalism is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150. Callers may remain anonymous.

