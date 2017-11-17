Wake County schools to perform extra inspections after NC bus fires

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials will perform a special inspection of school buses after a pair of Charlotte-area school bus fires prompted state officials to take action.

Officials notified school systems statewide on Friday that they should inspect all buses made between 1998 and 2003 that use a Caterpillar engine.

RELATED: Central NC officials address school bus fire concerns

The fires were both in Freightliner FS buses with the same model of Caterpillar engine.

“The source of those fires is still under investigation, but they appear to have started in the engine compartment,” state officials wrote.

In 2011, state officials told counties to look out for deteriorating wiring harness ties on buses with the Freightliner chassis.

“(State) inspectors have still seen in some bus garages where they have not performed the repair to the valve cover wires as requested or needed additional repairs,” officials wrote. “Please ensure that these issues are addressed. ”

Wake officials said that the inspections the state is calling for were also already part of standard inspections performed on the buses every 30 days.