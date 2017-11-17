Woman found dead outside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead outside of her Fayetteville home Friday morning, according to Fayetteville police.

Officers responded to a home in the 4700 block of Republican Road around 7:30 a.m. in reference to a death investigation. Police said that the investigation so far has revealed that a neighbor found the woman outside her home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

Fayetteville Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the death. The name of the victim is being withheld until her family has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.