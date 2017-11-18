$2.5 million bond for NC man after 25 child porn videos found, deputies say

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WFMY) — Alamance County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of having 25 videos of child pornography in his home in Snow Camp.

S. Dexter Ray, 60, was charged Friday with 25 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said. He is in jail on a $2.5 million bond.

Randy Jones, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says deputies searched Ray’s home after they received a report of a child sex offense in September.

It wasn’t clear if Ray was involved in that reported sex offense and Jones did not say if the victim of that offense was found in one of Ray’s videos.

The sheriff’s office said during the search, multiple electronic devices and media storage units were seized.

Deputies say the evidence was submitted to the FBI due to complicated encryptions.

The FBI found 25 videos of child porn on Ray’s devices. He was arrested on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFMY