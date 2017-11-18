Arson heavily damages Raleigh home soon after family moves out, fire officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say someone intentionally set a fire that heavily damaged a home in Raleigh early Saturday.

The blaze was reported around 1:50 a.m. at 1925 Atkins Drive, according to Raleigh fire officials.

A family of nine moved out of the home less than 24 hours earlier, officials said.

An ex-resident came to the home at the time of the fire, officials said. Witnesses said they saw a man walking around to the rear of the home, authorities said.

The blaze was on a second-floor bedroom and spread into the attic.

Raleigh fire officials said Raleigh police are investigating.

Police said they don’t know if a suspect has been arrested.