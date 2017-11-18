Clayton police search for armed suspects after Speedway robbery

Clayton – N.C (WNCN) If you happen to have been near the Speedway in Clayton on US 70 near Powhatan Road in Clayton, police would like to have chat with you.

Clayton police are looking for two armed men who entered the Speedway Gas station at 1am Saturday morning, wearing hoods and facemasks, police say

One of the men in question was in possession of what appears to be a BB-gun, after the Speedway clerk described the weapon to police to have a “orange tip” at the weapons barrel end.

Clayton Police say the store clerk was the only one in the store at the time of the robbery…

One of the suspects is being described as a male in his twenties, about 5’10to 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, grey pajama pants, black shoes, and what is being described as a black ski mask over his face armed with a handgun.

A second suspect is described as the same height however a smaller build wearing a camo jacket, purple pajama pants with stars, and black shoes with a bandana over his face…

The two men demanded the store clerk open up the register, taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to the release sent to CBS North Carolina

Clayton Police were called to the scene and responded with Johnston County Sheriff’s department along with k-9 units with various detectives to investigate, police say.

Clayton Police says the two men fled the scene but were never apprehended, police added…

Police are still investigating their get-away and again, are asking that anyone with information or who might have seen anything at the time of the robbery, to contact them as soon as possible or who might recognize the two men, to contact Clayton police at 919-553-4611.