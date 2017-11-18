Cold front overnight, clearing Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A mild windy Saturday will be replaced by cooler and breezy conditions on Sunday. In between, a cold front will move across the state overnight. Scattered showers will be possible, mainly after midnight. Skies will be clearing by dawn.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 67 after a morning low of 33; while Fayetteville had a high of 70 after a morning low of 33. The normal high this time of year is 63 with a normal low of 40.

Highs on Sunday will reach the middle to upper 50s. South and southeast of the Triangle, highs should reach around 60 before chillier air moves in for Sunday night. By Monday morning, it will be below freezing to start the day. Sunny skies will be around, but highs will just be in the middle 50s. It will be milder Tuesday and Wednesday, but a trough of low pressure will move across the south late Tuesday night. So, there will be a slight risk of a shower, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

On Thanksgiving, a low pressure system will move across Florida and up the east coast. So, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out; but the best chance of any rain would be along our coast and Outer Banks on Thanksgiving. It will be chilly on Thanksgiving with a northeast flow and more clouds; highs will struggle to reach 50.

Skies will clear on Black Friday; but for early shoppers, temperatures will start in the lower to middle 30s. Next Saturday will be milder with highs back to 60. It looks like a cold front will move through next Saturday night; so, next Sunday should be much chillier.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers, mainly after midnight. The overnight low will be 51. Winds will be southeast 15 to 25 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Sunday will be clearing with brisk breezes. The high will be 57; winds will be northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night will be clear and cold. The overnight low will be 31. Winds will become light out of the northwest.

Monday will be sunny. The high will be 54; winds will be west around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be near 60, after a morning low of 33. There could be a shower Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight risk of an early morning shower. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 45. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thanksgiving will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and chilly. There will be a slight risk of a shower. The high will be near 50; after a morning low of 36. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny. The high will be 56; after a morning low 34.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 36.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

