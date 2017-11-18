Durham police investigate East Weaver Street homicide

Durham, N.C – (WNCN) Durham Police are investigating a shooting at the 3000 block of East Weaver Street in Durham where a 30 year old male was found dead inside the home with multiple gun shot wounds, police say.

Durham police were called to the scene just before 3:15am.

According to Durham Police, the investigation indicates the shooting death is not random.

Police say they are investigating and will have more details as their investigation into the shooting death continues.

The victim has not been identified.

Police in Durham are asking anyone with information to please contact the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4440, ext 29337 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.