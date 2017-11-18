Franklin County deputies simulate school shooting response

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Schools across the country are taking action in case they ever find themselves in the path of a gunman.

On Saturday the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office led an active shooter drill and multiple agencies from across the state took part.

In the simulated incident, tensions ran high at Long Mill Elementary on Saturday as law enforcement officers swarmed the school determined to rescue students and teachers from a masked gunman.

It’s just a drill, but the officers treated the mission like the real deal.

“You always feel more at ease when you have the training so you know what to do,” said Kent Winstead, Franklin County Sheriff. “You go back to muscle memory when you get into an actual situation in your training.”

Winstead says they started training for this two years ago. He says it’s a new type of training and his department is the first in the state to use it.

“We’re ahead of the curve,” said Winstead. “We’re just proactive. We want to be prepared in case anything happens.”

Law enforcement, paramedics, and even teachers took part in three different scenarios.

Teachers who played the victims in this active shooter drill told CBS North Carolina that even though they knew it wasn’t real, it was still a terrifying experience.

“I actually screamed for real when the gunshots started going off,” said Nicole Marshall, a first grade teacher at Long Mill Elementary. “It’s very loud. It was scary. I feel like I could be a calming presence to other staff members who don’t know that they’re not gonna come in and help you right away, you’re gonna have to wait for that, but everything is gonna be OK and EMS is on the way.”

CBS North Carolina could not bring cameras inside the school during the training because Winstead says it’s important for the tactics to remain a secret.