Group caught just after stealing 10 firearms from Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four men were arrested just after the group broke into a home and stole 10 guns, Fayetteville police say.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at a home along the 1800 block of Cherokee Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Officers were tipped off by an anonymous 911 caller. The caller told police about a possible residential burglary in progress, police said.

As police arrived, they spotted four suspects running from the home, officials said.

After a short foot chase, the four were taken into custody.

Police said that ammunition and other items were taken from the home, but did not elaborate.

Antonio D. Tippitte, 31, of Langdon Street, Tyler O. Smith, 18, of Bridger Street, both of Fayetteville, and Darryl F. Baker, 20, of Cam Strader Drive, in Wilson were charged with second degree burglary, larceny after second degree burglary, felony possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, 10 counts of larceny of a firearm and 10 counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Stevie M. Reed, 23, of the 1400 block of Thelbert Drive was charged with second degree burglary, larceny after second degree burglary, felony possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, 11 counts of larceny of a firearm, 11 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felony, and carrying a concealed gun.

Reed was in possession of a firearm stolen from a previous breaking and entering investigation, police said.

Reed is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $140,000 secured bond. Smith is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $58,000 secured bond.

Tippitte is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $120,000 secured bond.

Baker is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.