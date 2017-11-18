Man dies in single-vehicle crash in NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department reports that one man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to a report by the police department, Jeffery Gene Adams, 49, of Asheville crashed his SUV in the 1600 block of Hendersonville Road, also known as US 25. The collision happened around 5:52 a.m.

The report states that Adams was headed in the northbound lane when he crossed into the southbound lane and crashed, coming to a rest on the left side of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

If there is anyone who witnessed the crash or could give information about the scene, you are asked to please call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

