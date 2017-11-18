Man tried to kidnap girl at NC Christmas show, police say

By Published: Updated:
WBTV photo of the Southern Christmas Show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — An attempted kidnapping investigation is underway after a man tried to walk off with an 11-year-old girl in Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Briar Creek Road inside the Southern Christmas Show.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police say the 11-year-old female was walking with her family when a man approached her and tried to walk off with her.

Witnesses approached the man, he released his grip on the child and then fled the area.

The child was not injured during the incident.

The man is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a red beanie. He was accompanied by a female who was pushing a stroller.

CMPD plans to increase security at the show.

No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s