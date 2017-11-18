Man tried to kidnap girl at NC Christmas show, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — An attempted kidnapping investigation is underway after a man tried to walk off with an 11-year-old girl in Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Briar Creek Road inside the Southern Christmas Show.

Police say the 11-year-old female was walking with her family when a man approached her and tried to walk off with her.

Witnesses approached the man, he released his grip on the child and then fled the area.

The child was not injured during the incident.

The man is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a red beanie. He was accompanied by a female who was pushing a stroller.

CMPD plans to increase security at the show.

No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

