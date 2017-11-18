Married couple busted for Cocaine, Marijuana and Gun at I-95 traffic Stop

Enfield N.C – (WNCN) Halifax County Sheriff’s department yielded one loaded handgun, 24.2 grams of individually wrapped bags of marijuana (7 bags) and after an “in-depth search,” police say, an additional 200 grams of cocaine from a female taken into custody were discovered at the Halifax Detention Center, deputies say.

The traffic stop happened after a Halifax Sheriff Deputy W.H Wheeler stopped the married couple for a speeding violation, traveling south bound on I-95 near mile marker 159, authorities say.

In a release to CBS North Carolina, during the investigation, a female police officer was requested to conduct a “in-depth” search of Darlene High, 49,of Rocky Mount, where deputies discovered the 200 grams of cocaine on her.

Also taken into custody was the driver of the vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Durango, Anthony High,39, also of Rocky Mount, deputies say.

According to the release, Anthony High was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm by felon.

The wife, Darlene High was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana while maintaining a vehicle/dwelling of a controlled substance, while conspiring to traffic cocaine for Anthony High, deputies say.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Department say Darlene High received a $55,000 bond and her husband Anthony received a $100,000 bond with a court appearance date of December 6, 2017, the release states.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Department tell CBS North Carolina, the street value of the cocaine seized is approximately $12,000 dollars…

Sheriff’s Deputies also say Anthony High has a prior conviction in Edgecombe County where he convicted in 1997 for murder Second Degree, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. He was later released in 2016